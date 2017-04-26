版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Bank of America declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.075/share

April 26 Bank Of America Corp:

* Says board declares a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.075 per share

* Board also declared regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7 percent cumulative redeemable preferred stock, series B Source text (bit.ly/2oJNncN) Further company coverage:
