BRIEF-Bank of America expects to complete sale of consumer credit card business in UK, MBNA Ltd, to Lloyds Banking Group on June 1

May 31 Bank Of America Corp:
* Bank of America - expects to complete sale of consumer
credit card business in U.K., MBNA Ltd., to Lloyds Banking Group
on June 1
* Bank of America Corp - upon closing, Bank of America
expects to record a minimal after-tax gain associated with the
sale
* Bank of America Corp - the transaction does not impact
bank of America's global commercial card business, which is part
of global transaction services
* Bank of America - primary ongoing impacts to income
statement will be a reduction in net interest income, offset in
part by reduction in non-interest expense
* Bank of America - sale is expected to improve basel 3
risk-based capital ratios by about 11 basis points under
advanced approaches in q2
* Bank of America - sale is expected to improve basel 3
risk-based capital ratios by about 15 basis points under
standardized approach in q2
