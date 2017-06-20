版本:
BRIEF-Bank of America names Jeff Adams market president for Rochester

June 20 Bank of America Corp

* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester

* Bank of America Corp - Jeff Adams will succeed John Pitton as market president Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sRIPaw) Further company coverage:
