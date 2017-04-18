BRIEF-Bank of America posts Q1 EPS of $0.41

April 18 Bank Of America Corp:
* Bank of America reports Q1-17 net income of $4.9 billion,
EPS of $0.41
* Qtrly revenue, net of interest expense, increased 7 pct to
$22.2 billion from $20.8 billion
* Qtrly provision for credit losses declined 16 pct to $835
million from $997 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $21.61
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly noninterest income increased 9 pct to $11.2 billion
* Qtrly net charge-offs declined 13 pct to $934 million from
$1.1 billion
* Q1 estimated CET1 ratio (basel 3 standardized) on fully
phased-in basis 11.6 percent versus 11.5 percent in Q4
* Qtrly net charge-off ratio decreased to 0.42 pct from 0.48
pct
* Bank of America Corp CEO says U.S. economy continues to
show consumer and business optimism
* Qtrly net interest income (NII) increased 5 pct to $11.1
billion
