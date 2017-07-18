FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of America reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.46
2017年7月18日 / 上午11点01分 / 20 小时内

BRIEF-Bank of America reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.46

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp:

* Reports Q2-17 net income of $5.3 billion, EPS up 12 percent to $0.46

* Quarterly revenue, net of interest expense, increased 7 percent to $22.8 billion from $21.3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $21.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly provision for credit losses improved 26 percent to $726 million from $976 million

* Quarterly net interest income (NII) increased 9 percent to $11.0 billion

* Quarterly net charge-offs declined 8 percent to $908 million from $985 million

* Quarterly noninterest income increased 6 percent to $11.8 billion

* Quarterly noninterest expense rose 2 percent to $13.7 billion

* Quarterly noninterest expense rose 2 percent to $13.7 billion

* Bank Of America Corp's CFO says "client activity remained strong across the franchise with increased loans and deposits"

* CEO Moynihan says "All of our businesses delivered strong results, with several setting new records"‍​

* Q2 estimated CET1 ratio under Basel 3 standardized approach on fully phased-in basis 12 percent versus 11.6 percent in Q1

* Quarterly net charge-off ratio declined to 0.40 percent from 0.44 percent‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2vxvUYR Further company coverage:

