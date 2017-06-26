版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of America selects Oracle Cloud for ERP and Financials

June 26 Oracle Corp:

* Bank of America selected company's cloud-based ERP and financial applications for its international general ledger and its broker-dealer systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐