BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings announces public offering of common stock

May 1 Bank Of Commerce Holdings

* Bank of commerce holdings announces public offering of common stock

* Bank of commerce holdings - announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of approximately $25 million of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
