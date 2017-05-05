版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 11:47 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings prices 2.4 mln shares of common stock at $10.50/shr

May 4 Bank of Commerce Holdings

* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.4 million shares of common stock at $10.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐