BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.20

April 24 Bank Of Hawaii Corp

* Bank of Hawaii Corporation first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of Hawaii Corp - net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for q1 of 2017 was $112.9 million, up $2.8 million from in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
