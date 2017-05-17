版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Bank Of Ireland names Francesca McDonagh as group CEO

May 17 Bank Of Ireland:

* appointment of new group ceo

* announce appointment of Francesca McDonagh as group chief executive officer

* McDonagh will succeed Richie Boucher who steps down later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐