BRIEF-Bank Of Ireland names Francesca McDonagh as group CEO

* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Bank Of Ireland:
* appointment of new group ceo
* announce appointment of Francesca McDonagh as group chief executive officer
* McDonagh will succeed Richie Boucher who steps down later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley