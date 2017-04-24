版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Marin Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.74

April 24 Bank Of Marin Bancorp

* Bank of Marin Bancorp reports earnings of $4.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $17.6 million, compared to $18.6 million in same quarter a year ago

* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.79%, compared to 4.04% in same quarter a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐