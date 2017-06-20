版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue

June 20 Bank Of Montreal

* Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue

* Bank of Montreal - announced a domestic public offering of $400 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset Class B preferred shares series 42

* Bank of Montreal - preferred shares series 42 will be issued to public at a price of $25.00 per share

* Bank of Montreal - holders will be entitled to receive non-cumulative preferential fixed quarterly dividends for initial period to August 25, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐