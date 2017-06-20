BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Bank Of Montreal
* Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue
* Bank of Montreal - announced a domestic public offering of $400 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset Class B preferred shares series 42
* Bank of Montreal - preferred shares series 42 will be issued to public at a price of $25.00 per share
* Bank of Montreal - holders will be entitled to receive non-cumulative preferential fixed quarterly dividends for initial period to August 25, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.