BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue

Feb 28 Bank of Montreal

* Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue

* Bank of Montreal says domestic public offering of $500 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset class B preferred shares series 40

* Bank of Montreal says preferred shares series 40 will be issued to public at a price of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
