BRIEF-Bank of Montreal intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class b preferred shares

April 3 Bank Of Montreal:

* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15

* Bank of Montreal - preferred shares series 15 are redeemable at co's option on or after May 25, 2017, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
