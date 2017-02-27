版本:
BRIEF-Bank Of New York Mellon says Catherine Rein to retire from board

Feb 27 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Says on feb. 24, Catherine Rein notified Bank Of New York Mellon Corp of her intention to retire from board Source text - bit.ly/2lgfmiH Further company coverage:
