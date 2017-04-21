BRIEF-BANK OF THE JAMES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Bank Of The James
* BANK OF THE JAMES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17
* BANK OF THE JAMES - NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 WAS $4.84 MILLION, UP 3.2%
* BANK OF THE JAMES - BOOK VALUE PER SHARE ROSE TO $11.46 AT MARCH 31, 2017 FROM $11.29 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022