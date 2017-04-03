版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks increases regular quarterly dividend

April 3 Bank Of The Ozarks Inc:

* Bank of the Ozarks Inc announces increased regular quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 2.9 percent to $0.175 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐