2 天前
BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks posts Q2 earnings per share $0.73
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
2017年7月12日 / 中午11点56分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks posts Q2 earnings per share $0.73

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of The Ozarks

* Bank of the Ozarks announces record second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of the Ozarks - net interest income for q2 of 2017 was $202.1 million, a 69.8 pct increase from $119.0 million for q2 of 2016

* Bank of the Ozarks - net interest margin, on fte basis, was 4.99 pct for Q2 of 2017, an increase of 17 basis points from 4.82 pct for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

