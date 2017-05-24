版本:
BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares

May 24 Bank Of The Ozarks Inc

* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 6.60 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
