BRIEF-BankFinancial Corp extends share repurchase program

April 27 BankFinancial Corp-

* BankFinancial Corp extends share repurchase program

* BankFinancial Corp - directors has extended expiration of company's current share repurchase authorization from june 30, 2017 to december 31, 2017

* BankFinancial Corp - there are 411,588 shares of common stock authorized for repurchase through december 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
