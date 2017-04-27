BRIEF-BankFinancial Corp extends share repurchase program

April 27 BankFinancial Corp-

* BankFinancial Corp extends share repurchase program

* BankFinancial Corp - directors has extended expiration of company's current share repurchase authorization from june 30, 2017 to december 31, 2017

* BankFinancial Corp - there are 411,588 shares of common stock authorized for repurchase through december 31, 2017