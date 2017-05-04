BRIEF-Bankrate reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 4 Bankrate Inc

* Bankrate reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $118.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bankrate Inc - q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $115 million to $119 million

* Bankrate Inc - q2 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $24 million to $26 million

* Bankrate Inc - full year revenue is expected to be in range of $500 million to $515 million

* Bankrate Inc - full year adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $122 million to $129 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $119.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $505.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $116.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S