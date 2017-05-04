BRIEF-Bankrate reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Bankrate Inc
* Bankrate reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $118.7 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bankrate Inc - q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $115 million to $119 million
* Bankrate Inc - q2 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $24 million to $26 million
* Bankrate Inc - full year revenue is expected to be in range of $500 million to $515 million
* Bankrate Inc - full year adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $122 million to $129 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $119.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $505.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $116.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.