BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group revenue rises 18 pct

April 26 Bankwell Financial Group Inc

* Bankwell Financial Group reports record first quarter net income of $3.7 million or $0.48 per share, exceeds 10% return on equity and declares second quarter dividend

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $14.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
