BRIEF-Banner Bank to sell Utah branches to People'S Intermountain Bank
2017年7月27日 / 下午1点16分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Banner Bank to sell Utah branches to People’S Intermountain Bank

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Banner Corp

* Banner bank agrees to sell utah branches to people’s intermountain bank

* Banner - ‍purchase and assumption agreement includes approximately $260 million in loans, $180 million in deposits​

* Banner - ‍utah branches will continue operating as banner bank until transaction is completed​

* Banner - ‍purchase and assumption agreement includes all of banner bank's seven utah branches​

* Banner - at completion, branches will operate under name of bank of american fork, a division of people's intermountain bank

* Banner corp - enters purchase and assumption agreement to sell its utah branches and related assets and liabilities to people's intermountain bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

