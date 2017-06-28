版本:
BRIEF-Banner Corp declares dividend

June 28 Banner Corp

* Banner corp - declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share and a special cash dividend in amount of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
