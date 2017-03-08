BRIEF-Banque Cantonale du Valais FY net profit up 1.3 pct at CHF 57.5 million

March 8 Banque Cantonale du Valais:

* FY net profit increased by 1.3 pct to 57.5 million Swiss francs ($56.72 million)

* Dividend 3.0 francs per share

* Tier 1 ratio rose from 16.4 pct (2015) to 16.8 pct (end 2016)

* For the year 2017 expects business results to be at the same level as the previous years, in a still uncertain economic environment

* Is expected to reach an annual result of 2017 which will not be in line with the good result in 2016