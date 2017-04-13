BRIEF-Banro announces Q1 2017 production results

April 13 Banro Corp-

* Banro announces Q1 2017 production results

* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore

* Banro Corp - Banro produced 46,215 ounces of gold during q1 2017, twangiza contributing 23,115 ounces of gold,namoya with 23,100 ounces of gold

* Banro Corp - qtrly total ore mined for twangiza mine 603,460 tonnes, up 31 percent, qtrly total ore mined for namoya mine 487,629 tonnes, up 29 percent