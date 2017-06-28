版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Banro provides corporate update

June 28 Banro Corp

* Banro provides corporate update

* Banro Corp - Received notice from NYSE Market LLC that Banro is back in compliance with NYSE market's continued listing standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
