BRIEF-Banro provides update on Namoya Mine

1 天前
2017年7月3日 / 下午12点58分 / 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro provides update on Namoya Mine

* Banro Corp - All operations at company's Namoya Mine have been temporarily suspended and staff were evacuated on a temporary basis.

* Banro Corp - Company is monitoring situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available

* Says banro has been informed that all of drivers of trucks are safe

* Banro Corp - ‍armed group currently controls Lulimba community and its Environs, and has not permitted release of 23 trucks from Lulimba​

* Banro Corp - Normal operations are continuing at co's Twangiza Mine

* Banro - 23 trucks belonging to contractors of Namoya Mine, travelling from Baraka, DRC to Namoya was trapped in cross fire between congolese national army

* Banro Corp - ‍Namoya Camp and mining and processing facilities are being secured by National Security Agencies, including FARDC​

* Banro Corp - "Armed Group" has not permitted release of 23 trucks from Lulimba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

