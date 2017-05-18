BRIEF-Banro reports incident at its Namoya Mine Site

May 18 Banro Corp
* Banro reports incident at its Namoya Mine Site
* There was at least one fatality among intruders, and one
police fatality and one military personnel fatality at Namoya
Mine Site
* There have been a series of attacks on police and military
personnel in village areas surrounding Namoya Mine
* All of company's staff and workers were unharmed
* Normal operations are continuing at company's twangiza
mine
* "There were attempts to enter Namoya Mine camp by armed
intruders, but they were repulsed by security"
* Mining operations are temporarily suspended at Namoya Mine
