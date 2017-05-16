BRIEF-Baozun Inc Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million

May 16 Baozun Inc

* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million versus I/B/E/S view RMB 803 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 870 million to RMB 890 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up about 24 to 27 percent

* Baozun Inc qtrly diluted net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders per American Depository Share RMB 0.18 (US$0.03)

* Baozun Inc qtrly diluted non-Gaap net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders per ads RMB 0.50 (US$0.07)

* Baozun Inc qtrly total gross merchandise volume was RMB 2,974.4 million, an increase of 60.5% year-over-year