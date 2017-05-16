BRIEF-Baozun Inc Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million

May 16 Baozun Inc
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial
results
* Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million versus I/B/E/S view RMB 803
million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 870 million to RMB 890 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up about 24 to 27 percent
* Baozun Inc qtrly diluted net income attributable to Baozun
ordinary shareholders per American Depository Share RMB 0.18
(US$0.03)
* Baozun Inc qtrly diluted non-Gaap net income attributable
to Baozun ordinary shareholders per ads RMB 0.50 (US$0.07)
* Baozun Inc qtrly total gross merchandise volume was RMB
2,974.4 million, an increase of 60.5% year-over-year
