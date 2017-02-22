版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-Barbra C. Keck became CFO of Delcath Systems effective Feb. 21- SEC filing

Feb 22 Delcath Systems Inc:

* Effective February 21, 2017, Barbra C. Keck became chief financial officer of company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
