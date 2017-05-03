版本:
BRIEF-Barclays completes sale of Egypt unit to Attijariwafa Bank

May 3 Barclays Plc

* Barclays bank plc completes sale of its retail and corporate banking business in egypt to attijariwafa bank s.a.

* Sale of attijariwafa bank increases barclays common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio by around 10 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
