BRIEF-Barclays says 'considering its position' over fraud charges

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Barclays Plc
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges
* Barclays awaits further details of charges from SFO.
* SFO has informed barclays that it has not made a decision as to whether it will also bring charges against barclays bank plc in respect of loan.
* Other authorities have also been kept informed of developments in these matters.
* Also, as previously disclosed, a civil claim has been served on barclays bank plc by pcp capital partners llp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.