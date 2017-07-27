FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 小时内
BRIEF-Bard announces Q2 earnings per share $1.86
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点32分 / 11 小时内

BRIEF-Bard announces Q2 earnings per share $1.86

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - C R Bard Inc

* Bard announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.86

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 5 to 6 percent

* Q2 sales $979.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $976.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* C R Bard Inc - Maintaining its 2017 financial revenue guidance and increasing its adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* C R Bard Inc - Full year 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share are projected to be between $11.70 and $11.90

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.78, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below