14 小时前
BRIEF-BARDA upsizes contract with MediWound and exercises option to fund further NexoBrid indications
2017年7月19日 / 晚上9点04分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-BARDA upsizes contract with MediWound and exercises option to fund further NexoBrid indications

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd

* BARDA upsizes contract with MediWound and exercises option to fund further NexoBrid® indications

* MediWound -BARDA increased its committed funds to support nexobrid research and development activities by $32 million to approximately $56 million, up from original $24 million

* MediWound Ltd says BARDA maintains an additional option to further fund $10 million in development activities for other potential NexoBrid indications

* MediWound Ltd says contract also maintains BARDA's $16 million commitment for procurement of NexoBrid

* MediWound Ltd says total non-dilutive funding to MediWound under BARDA contract is now valued at up to $132 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

