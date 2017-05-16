BRIEF-Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp to merge with Oomba Inc

May 16 Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp announces signing of
merger agreement with Oomba Inc.
agreed enterprise value of $60 million
