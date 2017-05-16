BRIEF-Barington/Hilco Acquisition reports election of Jeffrey Nuechterlein as chairman of the board

May 16 Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp :

* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp. announces election of Jeffrey Nuechterlein as chairman of the board to focus on the company's announced merger with Oomba, Inc.

* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp - Nuechterlein replaces James A. Mitarotonda, former chairman, who will remain a director of company