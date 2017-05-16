BRIEF-Barington/Hilco Acquisition reports election of Jeffrey Nuechterlein as chairman of the board

BRIEF-Serimmune announces research, development collaboration agreement with subsidiary of Merck
* Announced a research and development collaboration agreement with a subsidiary of Merck
May 16 Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp :
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp. announces election of Jeffrey Nuechterlein as chairman of the board to focus on the company's announced merger with Oomba, Inc.
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp - board appointed nuechterlein as chairman in connection with company entering into a merger agreement with Oomba, Inc.
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition - Nuechterlein replaces James A. Mitarotonda, former chairman, who will remain a director of company
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp - Nuechterlein replaces James A. Mitarotonda, former chairman, who will remain a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced a research and development collaboration agreement with a subsidiary of Merck
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Chubb Ltd executive vice chairman & COO John Keogh reports sale of 20,999 shares of co's common shares on June 16 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2smDbMq) Further company coverage: