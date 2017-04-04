版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 00:21 BJT

BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines receives permit for mining on Barkerville Mountain

April 4 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd

* BGM receives permit for mining on barkerville mountain

* Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd says Bonanza Ledge Mine is permitted to produce up to 150,000 tonnes per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐