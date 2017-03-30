版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 02:24 BJT

BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines says co-chairman Greg Gibson tendered resignation

March 30 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd :

* BGM corporate update

* Greg Gibson has tendered his resignation today as a director and co-chairman of company

* Sean Roosen will continue as sole chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐