公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Barnes Group CEO Patrick Dempsey's total 2016 compensation $6.2 mln

March 10 Barnes Group Inc:

* Barnes Group Inc - CEO Patrick Dempsey's total 2016 compensation was $6.2 million versus $4.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mKDTAS) Further company coverage:
