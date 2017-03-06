版本:
BRIEF-Barnes Group Inc to acquire Gammaflux L.P.

March 6 Barnes Group Inc:

* Barnes Group Inc. to acquire Gammaflux L.P.

* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity

* Following closing of deal , Gammaflux will operate as a business within Barnes Group's Industrial Segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
