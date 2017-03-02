BRIEF-Barnes & Noble reports Q3 earnings per share $0.96

March 2 Barnes & Noble Inc
* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial
results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Barnes & Noble Inc - Company now expects full year fiscal
2017 comparable store sales to decline approximately 7%
* Barnes & Noble Inc- Retail sales, which include Barnes &
Noble Stores and bn.com, declined 7.5% to $1.3 billion for
quarter
* Sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of $180
million to $190 million
* Barnes & Noble Inc- Comparable store sales declined 8.3%
for quarter
* Barnes & Noble Inc - Fiscal 2017 retail EBITDA is now
expected to be in a range of $200 million to $210 million
* Barnes & Noble Inc - Comparable store sales declined 8.3%
for quarter largely due to lower traffic
* Barnes & Noble Inc- Nook sales declined 25.7% to $38.4
million for quarter
* Barnes & Noble Inc - FY 2017 Nook's EBITDA loss has
improved and is now expected to be approximately $20 million
