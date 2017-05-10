版本:
BRIEF-Barnwell Industries reports Q2 loss per share $0.07

May 10 Barnwell Industries Inc

* Barnwell Industries Inc reports results for the second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly revenues $ 3 million versus. $ 1.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
