BRIEF-Barnwell Industries reports Q2 loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Barnwell Industries Inc
* Barnwell Industries Inc reports results for the second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2017
* Qtrly revenues $ 3 million versus. $ 1.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit