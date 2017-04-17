版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Barracuda Networks increases size of board from 8 to 10 members

April 17 Barracuda Networks Inc-

* Barracuda Networks-on April 11, board increased size of board from 8 to 10 members, elected Chet Kapoor, Stephen Mullaney to board- sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2puOGOp) Further company coverage:
