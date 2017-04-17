版本:
2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Barracuda Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

April 17 Barracuda Networks Inc:

* Barracuda reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Barracuda Networks Inc qtrly total revenue increased 7 pct to $89.3 million

* Barracuda Networks Inc qtrly subscription revenue grew to $69.4 million, up 12 pct from $62.1 million in q4 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
