BRIEF-Barracuda Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Barracuda Networks Inc:
* Barracuda reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barracuda Networks Inc qtrly total revenue increased 7 pct to $89.3 million
* Barracuda Networks Inc qtrly subscription revenue grew to $69.4 million, up 12 pct from $62.1 million in q4 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to use net proceeds for working capital, expanding partnering activities, advancing clinical program for metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results