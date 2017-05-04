BRIEF-Barrett Business Services reports Q1 loss per share $1.55

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Barrett Business Services Inc
* Barrett Business Services Inc qtrly net revenues up 10% to $210.0 million
* Barrett Business Services Inc qtrly non-gaap gross revenues up 13% to $1.2 billion
* Barrett Business Services Inc qtrly net loss $1.55 per diluted share
* Barrett Business Services - continues to expect non-gaap gross revenues for next 12-month period (through march 31, 2018) to increase approximately 16%
* BBSI reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.55
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $1.2 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $3.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.