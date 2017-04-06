BRIEF-Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold
* Deal for $960 million
* It has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co., Ltd.
* Barrick and Shandong will form a working group to explore joint development of Pascua-Lama deposit
* Both companies will evaluate additional investment opportunities on El Indio gold belt on border of Argentina and Chile
* Barrick Gold Corp - Proceeds from transaction will be used to reduce debt and for investments in our business to grow free cash flow per share
* Shandong Gold Mining will acquire 50 percent of Barrick's Veladero mine in San Juan Province, Argentina
* Shandong has financing commitments in place for full value of transaction
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.