BRIEF-Barrick comments on release of second presidential committee report on concentrate exports in Tanzania

June 12 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick comments on release of second presidential
committee report on concentrate exports in Tanzania
* Believe negotiated resolution to ongoing dispute between
Acacia Mining and Tanzania government is best way to achieve
"fair and reasonable" outcome
* Holds 63.9 percent equity interest in Acacia, publicly
traded company listed on London Stock Exchange that is operated
independently of Barrick
* Operations impacted by current ban on concentrate exports
account for approximately six per cent of Barrick's 2017 gold
production guidance
* In total, Acacia accounts for approximately 10 percent of
Barrick's 2017 gold production guidance
* Company's current 2017 guidance assumes a contribution of
545,000-575,000 ounces of gold (63.9 percent basis) from Acacia
