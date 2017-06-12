BRIEF-Barrick comments on release of second presidential committee report on concentrate exports in Tanzania

June 12 Barrick Gold Corp:

* Barrick comments on release of second presidential committee report on concentrate exports in Tanzania

* Believe negotiated resolution to ongoing dispute between Acacia Mining and Tanzania government is best way to achieve "fair and reasonable" outcome

* Holds 63.9 percent equity interest in Acacia, publicly traded company listed on London Stock Exchange that is operated independently of Barrick​

* Operations impacted by current ban on concentrate exports account for approximately six per cent of Barrick's 2017 gold production guidance

* In total, Acacia accounts for approximately 10 percent of Barrick's 2017 gold production guidance

* Company's current 2017 guidance assumes a contribution of 545,000-575,000 ounces of gold (63.9 percent basis) from Acacia