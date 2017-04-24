BRIEF-Barrick Gold Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.58

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 revenue $1.99 billion
* Barrick Gold Corp says total debt was reduced by $178 million in Q1
* Barrick Gold Corp - full-year gold production is now expected to be 5.3-5.6 million ounces
* Barrick Gold Corp - announced a strategic cooperation agreement with shandong gold, including sale of 50 percent of veladero for $960 million
* Barrick Gold -a comprehensive plan to strengthen and improve veladero mine's operating systems is now under review in argentina
* Barrick Gold Corp - co, shandong gold will jointly explore potential development of Pascua-Lama, and will evaluate additional investment opportunities
* Barrick Gold Corp - produced 1.31 million ounces of gold in Q1 compared to 1.28 million ounces last year
* Says produced 95 million pounds of copper in Q1, compared to 111 million pounds of copper produced last year
* Barrick Gold Corp - all-in sustaining costs for gold in Q1 were $772 per ounce, compared to $706 per ounce in Q1 of 2016
* Barrick Gold Corp - cost of sales and all-in sustaining cost guidance for gold for full year remains unchanged
* Barrick Gold Corp - gold production in Q1 was impacted by timing of autoclave maintenance at Pueblo Viejo mine in Dominican Republic
* Q1 all-in sustaining costs for copper were $2.19 per pound versus $1.97 per pound last year
* Barrick Gold - significant portion of 2017 gold production outlook reduction attributable to anticipated sale of 50 percent of Veladero
* Barrick Gold Corp - copper production guidance for 2017 is unchanged at 400-450 million pounds
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barrick - on 100 percent basis, sees Fy production at veladero of 630,000-730,000 ounces of gold, at cost of sales of $740-$790/ounce, aisc of $890-$990/ounce
* Barrick Gold Corp sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of $2.10-$2.40 per pound of copper
* Barrick Gold -in quarter, heavy rains, road closures, power outages associated with El Niño Weather pattern also impacted production at Lagunas Norte mine in Peru
* Barrick Gold - Co, Shandong Gold Group to evaluate additional investment opportunities on el indio gold belt on border of Argentina and Chile
* Barrick Gold -intend to reduce total debt from $7.9 billion at start of 2017, to $5 billion by end of 2018, half of which co is targeting this year
* Barrick Gold corp - operations at Pueblo Viejo mine and Lagunas Norte mine remain on track to achieve their original full-year production guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.