BRIEF-Barrick meets with Government of Tanzania to commence negotiations

June 14 Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick meets with government of Tanzania to commence negotiations

* Barrick - executive chairman met with president of Tanzania to discuss issues pertaining to Acacia Mining and current ban on mineral concentrate exports

* Barrick Gold -‍ parties agreed to enter negotiations to seek resolution that is in "best interests" of all stakeholders, including Tanzania, Barrick, Acacia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
